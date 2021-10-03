Twinkle Khanna spends Sunday morning with son Aarav, his pearl necklace grabs eyeballs!

New Delhi: Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has the sweetest reason to love her Sunday morning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mrs Funnybones' writer shared a picture in which her son Aarav can be seen giving a peck on his mother's forehead.

In the picture, the mother-son duo, who are currently in London, look classy, dressed for breakfast. Aarav is wearing a mint-green sweater with a pearl necklace while Twinkle rocks a black-gold outfit.

Twinkle added the caption, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Such a wholesome picture," a fan wrote.

"Nice pearls though," another added.

Recently, Twinkle also shared a series of fun pictures with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, in which she captioned the change of emotions in the picture as a "representation of most marriages".

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and welcomed their son Aarav in 2002. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle is currently working on her fourth book.