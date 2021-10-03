हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna spends Sunday morning with son Aarav, his pearl necklace grabs eyeballs!

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has the sweetest reason to love her Sunday morning.

Twinkle Khanna spends Sunday morning with son Aarav, his pearl necklace grabs eyeballs!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has the sweetest reason to love her Sunday morning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mrs Funnybones' writer shared a picture in which her son Aarav can be seen giving a peck on his mother's forehead.

In the picture, the mother-son duo, who are currently in London, look classy, dressed for breakfast. Aarav is wearing a mint-green sweater with a pearl necklace while Twinkle rocks a black-gold outfit.

 

Twinkle added the caption, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Such a wholesome picture," a fan wrote.

"Nice pearls though," another added.

Recently, Twinkle also shared a series of fun pictures with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, in which she captioned the change of emotions in the picture as a "representation of most marriages".

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and welcomed their son Aarav in 2002. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle is currently working on her fourth book. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Twinkle Khannason AaravAkshay KumarLondon diariesNitaraheartfelt postBollywood actors
Next
Story

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan linked with consumption of cocaine, other illegal drugs

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Aryan Khan to appear in court in Rave Party case