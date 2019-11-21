Twinkle Khanna's Instagram pic of Mumbai auto gets over 50K likes

New Delhi: A picture of an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai offering a slew of facilities has gone viral on Instagram, courtesy Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle posted the picture of the auto-rickshaw owned by Kamal Govil, who is said to be a fan of the Bollywood actress. It garnered 50,154 'likes' on Instagram.

The auto is equipped with a window garden, a washbasin and a desktop monitor. Apart from free mobile charging for passengers, it offers one-km free ride for senior citizens. Advice about fitness also comes gratis.

It was described as genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame on Twinkle's Instagram handle.

One fan reacted: "Thats pretty cool... where did u find this... thanks for sharing...".

"Should also have a swimming pool or a jacuzzi," pointed out another.

One wrote: "I love the part about fitness advice".