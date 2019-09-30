Twinkle launches Tweak, a digital platform for women

Mumbai: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has come up with a bilingual digital platform for women named Tweak. She aims to create a judgement-free place for women with the platform.

Talking about her new initiative, Twinkle said: "I want Tweak to be a judgement-free place for women to ask questions, seek advice and engage in a meaningful debate on almost any subject. This is as much a space for seeing your glass as always half-full while laughing at yourself because you really can't see without your glasses."

Tweak India is a collective and collaborative space that will spotlight complex topics from sex education to feminine health while championing women to be financially independent and socially confident and to ensure this mission reaches its full potential, the company had partnered with social media platform Instagram.

Tweak's video content will first be available to the Instagram community for 48hours before it gets shared on other platforms.

Veteran actors like Waheeda Rehman and Shabana Azmi will be seen sharing their life stories on Tweak India.