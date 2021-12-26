Twinkle says astrologer told Rajesh Khanna she'd marry Akshay Kumar, says didn't know who he was

NEW DELHI: Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna who got married to Khiladi Akshay Kumar in 2001 has now revealed that her late father Rajesh Khanna's astrologer had predicted her marriage with the superstar and the most astonishing part was that she wasn’t even aware who he was at that time.

In an interview with Jackie Shroff, posted on her Tweak India YouTube channel, she shared this crucial detail about her life and shared, “Before I met my husband, that astrologer told him (Rajesh Khanna) and he told me, ‘You will marry Akshay Kumar’. And I was like, ‘Who?’. He said the full name. Can you imagine. I was like, ‘Who? I don’t even know him’.”

Watch the complete video over here:

She continued, “And then, I married Akshay Kumar, and after many years, he came with that astrologer for coffee. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…”

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna got married to Akshay Kumar in 2001 and the duo is proud parents of two kids – Aarav and Nitara.

While Twinkle has turned into a successful author and is popularly known as Mrs Funnybones, and has till date released three books of her own - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

While talking about his personal experience, Jackie added that his astrologer father had predicted ‘something bad’ would happen on the day his brother’s death and later it happened. He also went on sharing that his father also predicted that he would become an actor someday and that too happened.