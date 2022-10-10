Twitter locks rapper Kanye West account for posting an anti-Semitic tweet

San Francisco: After Meta-owned Instagram, Twitter has now locked rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the account name "Ye", out of his account after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed him on the micro-blogging platform.

West surfaced on Twitter for the first time since November 2020, tweeting "Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off Instagram, You used to be my n***a", along with a blurry image of himself and Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke.

"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter`s policies," a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge on Sunday.

Instagram has also removed content from West`s account and placed restrictions on it following repeated policy violations. Musk quickly welcomed West back to the platform, despite his recent expressions of antisemitism.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" tweeted the Tesla CEO.

West later posted a controversial text: "I`m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I`m going death (sic) con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone who opposes your agenda."

In spite of Musk`s approval, Twitter removed the tweet, and later locked the rapper`s account. Instagram also placed a restriction on Kanye West`s account after deleting content for a violation of the platform`s policies, reported Variety.

A Meta spokesperson said that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate the social media platform`s policies.