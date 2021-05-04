हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Kangana Ranaut

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account for violating rules

This isn't the first time that the Twitter has taken action against Kangana Ranaut. 

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut&#039;s account for violating rules
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been once again suspended for violating the rules. 

kangana

The actress has recently posted some tweets that violate the guidelines of the micro-blogging site. In a series of tweets, the actress criticised Mamata Banerjee for the alleged violence that took place in the state after the announcement of results on Sunday (May 02). 

This isn't the first time that the Twitter has taken action against her. Her account was also briefly suspended earlier when she referred to the controversy surrounding the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tandav’ in a tweet.

While talking exclusively to Zee Media on suspension of Kangana Ranaut's account, Twitter Spokesperson said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Although, Kangana hasn’t reacted yet on the issue.

 

 

