Twitter trends KashyapVsKapoor after Anurag Kashyap trolls Anil Kapoor over ‘Delhi Crime’ tweet

New Delhi: It’s the season of Twitter war, it seems. A Twitter spat occurred between veteran actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday, after the former congratulated his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Shefali Shah and the team on ‘Delhi Crime’s win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Anil wrote, “I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood.”

Taking a savage dig at the actor, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director replied, ““Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha... nomination?”

To this, Anil retorted, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

Thus ensued a verbal Twitter war between the duo and soon ‘KashyapVsKapoor’ became one of the top Twitter trends. Have a look at their hilarious banter.

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

#neverforget

Bombay velvet Box Office Returns = 43 Crores

Race 3 Box Office Returns = 300 Crores https://t.co/hG1IQC3Vav — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

The only reason why I’m crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don’t worry, I’m going to have the last laugh. #gameon https://t.co/aikOJvjkRE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitterati was quick to point out that this Twitter war was just a ploy to promote the duo’s upcoming Netflix film ‘AK vs AK’. The Netflix description of the movie reads, “After a public spat with a movie star, a disgraced director retaliates by kidnapping the actor’s daughter, filming the search for her in real time”.