KashyapVsKapoor

Twitter trends KashyapVsKapoor after Anurag Kashyap trolls Anil Kapoor over ‘Delhi Crime’ tweet

Pic Credits (L-R): Instagram/anilskapoor- Instagram/anuragkashyap10

New Delhi: It’s the season of Twitter war, it seems. A Twitter spat occurred between veteran actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday, after the former congratulated his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Shefali Shah and the team on ‘Delhi Crime’s win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Anil wrote, “I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood.”

Taking a savage dig at the actor, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director replied, ““Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha... nomination?”

To this, Anil retorted, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

Thus ensued a verbal Twitter war between the duo and soon ‘KashyapVsKapoor’ became one of the top Twitter trends. Have a look at their hilarious banter. 

 

Meanwhile, Twitterati was quick to point out that this Twitter war was just a ploy to promote the duo’s upcoming Netflix film ‘AK vs AK’. The Netflix description of the movie reads, “After a public spat with a movie star, a disgraced director retaliates by kidnapping the actor’s daughter, filming the search for her in real time”. 

 

