Twitter user trolls Arjun Kapoor for praising other films, actor shuts him in style

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was trolled on Twitter by a user for praising other films. The actor silenced him in the most dignified manner.

Arjun recently praised the trailer of Lootcase Kunal Khemu and had good things to say about his sister's film The Zoya Factor. Seeing this, a Twitter user named Radha wrote, "bhia tu doosro par tweet hi karta rahega ya apni koi film bhi karega."

Hey Radha it’s always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing... https://t.co/5uQysv81jv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 19, 2019

To which, Arjun replied, "Hey Radha it’s always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing…"

On the work front, Arjun will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. The film is based on the Battle of Panipat and also star Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal rolke.

Panipat is all set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.