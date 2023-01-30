topStoriesenglish2567268
NewsLifestylePeople
KAILASH KHER

Two Boys Detained for Throwing Bottles at Singer Kailash Kher on Stage

The Karnataka Police have taken the two youths from the audience gallery into custody for throwing bottles at Kailash Kher. The police are yet to give details of the detained persons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Karnataka Police have taken the two youths from the audience gallery into custody for throwing bottles at Kailash Kher. The police are yet to give details of the detained persons.
  • The youths were demanding Kannada songs from the beginning of the program and threw bottles on the stage when their demands were not met.

Trending Photos

Two Boys Detained for Throwing Bottles at Singer Kailash Kher on Stage

New Delhi: The three-day Hampi Utsav has been organised at the World Heritage site Hampi to commemorate the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire that lasted for two centuries. The Hampi Utsav began on January 27 and popular singer Kailash Kher performed there. Two boys demanded the singer to sing Kannada songs, later threw water bottles at him.

The Karnataka Police have taken the two youths from the audience gallery into custody for throwing bottles at Kailash Kher. The police are yet to give details of the detained persons.

They stated that the incident took place during the musical program at the historical Hampi Utsav on Sunday evening. The youths were demanding Kannada songs from the beginning of the program and threw bottles on the stage when their demands were not met.

Live Tv

Kailash KherKailash Kher Viral videoKailash Kher bottleyouth throws bottle at Kailash Kher

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'