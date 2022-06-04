Abu Dhabi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, had shared a stunning picture of her on her social media account, at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which has grabbed eyeballs. The actress-dancer is currently at Abu Dhabi, where she along with other B-Town A-listers took to the green carpet last night at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022.

Nora attended the star-studded event and walked the green carpet dressed in breathtaking looks. She opted for a shimmery blue gown, with a deep plunging neckline, for the special night and stole the spotlight with her glamorous look. Her glittery pump high heels, matched with a silver choker neckpiece, coupled with shiny silver-studded earring and bangles, made Nora look no less than a queen.

The actor chose to sport a bold red lipstick with side-parted hair that curled at the end. Her winged eyeliner and pink eyeshadow were on fleek. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her look with her fans. "Causing confusion, disturbing the peace, its not an illusion, we runnin` the streets," Nora captioned her Instagram post.

From 'Dilbar' to 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi', Nora has been an inspiration to many budding dancers. The recreated version of the song 'Dilbar', on which she performed, had reportedly crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, which goes on to prove the hold her dance moves have over the audience.

Meanwhile, this year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4.

Some of the biggest stars from Bollywood like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey have walked the red carpet and have entertained the audience. These celebrities are set to light the stage on fire today that is June 4.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night today.

