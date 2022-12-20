Uff slaying it! Shraddha Kapoor congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey team for their massive win

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has a massive fanbase and she connects with her followers on social media through her posts. In fact, the actress also empowers the people around her and never leaves a chance to motivate the achievers. As the Indian Women's Hockey team wins gold, Shraddha took to her social media handle to praise the team. She wrote: "Uff! Slaying it."

As much as Shraddha feels excited about the day with the Indian Women's Hockey Team making a big space in history, she also uploaded a no-filter picture of her, saying "It’s a Slay kinda Day."

Her special interaction with fans is what makes her more relatable and humble in the eyes of her fans. Just like always, the actress replied to the fan comments in her comment section. As a fan took it to her comment section and wrote "Shraddhu can you please wish me for my exams." To which she replies "slay it." Another comment reads, "if cuteness had another name it would be Shraddha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently announced her upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ along with Ranbir Kapoor with a teaser. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. Shraddha Kapoor has also been roped in for Stree 2 and was last seen in Thumkeshwari in the film Bhediya.