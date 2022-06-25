NewsLifestylePeople
UK Parliament leaders hail Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'

Last month, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi embarked on the ‘Humanity Tour’ to spread the message of peace and educate the world about Indian culture.

UK Parliament leaders hail Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'

NEW DELHI: Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi has been traveling around the globe for their ambitious tour  ‘Humanity Tour’. Recently, he shared a video of several leaders from the UK parliament praising him for his contributions to highlighting the genocide and his advocacy for humanity.

 

Several speakers including Sam Tarry (Mp Labour Party), Theresa Villiers MP (Conservative Party), Lord Navnit Dholakia (Liberal Democrat) ,Virendra Sharma MP (Labour Party) and Navendu Mishra Mp (Labour Party) among many others spoke on the same. 

Last month, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi embarked on the ‘Humanity Tour’ to spread the message of peace and educate the world about Indian culture.

During the tour, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi spoke in The Nehru center London, Cambridge University, Imperial college ,Edinburgh, Lion’s club Birmingham, Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre, Scotland, Glasgow Scotland, Parliament of United Kingdom, House of Lords, Uk Speaker’s Corner, and Hyde Park, London. 

While Vivek Agnihotri is known to be a powerful thought leader, Pallavi Joshi is touted as the most powerful female producer in the Indian film industry who has the gut, vision, and courage to attempt real-life and challenging subjects and narrate truth in the films produced under her production house, ‘I Am Buddha Foundation’.

 

