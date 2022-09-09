UK Royal Titles to change after Queen's demise: Williams, Kate, Harry, Meghan are now...

New Delhi: The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II died on Thursday aged 96 years, after her seven-decade-long reign, it`s evident that the Royal titles will change. Now, naturally, Prince Charles will become King Charles III.

Apart from him, the titles of a lot of Royal family members will change. Let`s see who will be given what title next.

1. Prince Charles

As mentioned above, Prince Charles will become the monarch - King Charles III. Charles was born on November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace.After his succession, he will become head of the 56-member Commonwealth. He will also become the head of the British Armed Forces, judiciary and civil services. He will also take over as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.King Charles I, the monarch succeeded his father James I in 1625 as the King of England and Scotland. Charles` acts during his reign enraged his Parliament, sparked the English Civil War, and ultimately ended in his execution in 1649.

King Charles II was the king of Great Britain and Ireland from 1660 until he passed away in 1685.

2. Camilla Parker Bowles

Charles` wife Camilla, in the Queen`s reign, was The Duchess of Cornwall. Now as Prince Charles will become the new monarch of England, the Duchess of Cornwall will naturally become the Queen Consort.Despite having a rocky start with Camilla at the beginning, the Queen, on February 6, 2022, announced that Camilla would receive the title of Queen Consort when Charles will take over the crown.

Queen Consort is a title given to the wife of the reigning monarch which is different from the title `Queen`. `Queen` title is given to the ruling Queen. The Queen consort doesn`t get hold of any political or military powers.

3. Kate and William

Prince William and Kate Middleton, previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will now become the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall - a title earlier held by Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. There`s a possibility of them becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales if the King chooses to bestow the honour upon them.William will now also become first in line to the throne.

4. Kate and William`s children

Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte Kate and William`s firstborn Prince George will become Prince of Cornwall and Cambridge. Prince Louis will also receive the same title. Their sister Princess Charlotte will now be known as Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge.

5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they tied the knot in 2018. The couple soon stepped down from their Royal duties which made them lose their honour of being called His and Her Royal Highness. However, they continue to remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now with Charles` ascension, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to have the same title.

6. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle`s kids

Archie and LillibetPrince Harry and Meghan Markle`s kids Archie and Lillibet were born without a royal title. However, with Charles` ascension, there`s a possibility that they will now get their titles - Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

This is because King George V`s 1917 letters patent, which stipulated that only the children of the sovereign, the children of the sovereign`s sons, and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales could be princes and princesses, prohibited any other children from becoming princes or princesses.

During the reign of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Archie and Lillibet didn`t suit those descriptions. But now that Charles is king, they are considered "the children of sons of the sovereign".