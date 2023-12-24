Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padunkone, And More Attend In Style - WATCH

New Delhi: Although Bollywood is famous for its night events and parties every other night. Every evening, stars dazzle at the red carpet and keeps our paps busy. However, it was a case like no other last night. Best of the best of the industry had gathered to attend Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone - many stars dazzled at this Saturday night event. Several pictures and videos of the 'Pathaan' co-stars surfaced on social media.

While SRK looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt. Deepika, on the other hand, looked extremely gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

What's more? Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor among others also attended the star-studded event.

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK recently released film 'Dunki' received a flying start at the box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Talking about Deepika, she will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas in her kitty.