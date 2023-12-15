Unbelievable! Did You Know Shreyas Talpade Discovered Triptii Dimri? - Deets Inside

New Delhi: After 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has shot thunderous fame. As the actress was successful in casting a spell on the audience with her mesmerizing performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

According to journalist-editor Chaitanya Padukone and ViralBhayani, actor Shreyas Talpade first discovered her and casted her as his on-screen girlfriend in 'Poster Boys' (2017). Tripti's co-stars in 'Poster Boys'were Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. However, the quirky film did not click with the audience, because of its unconventional subject of vasectomy.

Actor Shreyas Talpade, suffered a heart attack after finishing a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday. As per a source close to the actor, "Shreyas, 47, was shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' and in the evening he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now." Shreyas is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Triptii Dimri is basking in the success of 'Animal'. Recently, her film along with Babil Khan, 'Qala', has clocked a year on Friday.

The film, written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2022, with Triptii Dimri in the lead as Qala Manjushree, a renowned singer haunted by her past.

Recalling working in the film, Triptii said, "Qala' was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I'm grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here's to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on."