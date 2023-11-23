New Delhi: Singer-rapper King is currently basking in the adoration of fans across the country. He recently experienced a remarkable testimony to his unwavering fan base. A dedicated fan, took an extraordinary step to express her love and appreciation for the young musician. No wonder, the fan was fuelled by boundless admiration.

This extraordinary display of devotion materialized in the form of a permanent tribute – a meticulously crafted tattoo replicating King's distinctive autograph, now adorning the fan's skin. This profound gesture goes above and beyond, illustrating the deep connection shared between King and his fans, affectionately referred to as 'King’s Clan.' It stands as a living testament to the enduring impact the artist's work has on individuals.

King, celebrated for chart-topping hits such as "Maan Meri Jaan," "Tu Aake Dekhle," and the latest sensation, "Tu Jaana Na Piya," has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. His unique ability to resonate with diverse audiences is mirrored in the diverse cities he is set to enchant on his ongoing India tour, including Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and more.

Earlier this year, American pop star Nick Jonas finally unveiled his version of King's blockbuster track 'Maan Meri Jaan' and the latter said that he got "goosebumps". The new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan', which is titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' features English vocals from Nick. The song was released on March 10.

The lyrics of the song are mostly the same sung by King, to which Nick has lent his vocal prowess and added lyrics in English. Nick can also be heard singing the hook line 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' at one point.

The American pop star took to Instagram, where he shared the revamped version and captioned it: "Let's get it!! 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' with @ifeelking is out now." King commented: "Today is the day Ill never forget. Thanks brother. Every time Im' listening to this 100% goosebumps... Lets gooo"

The song on Nick's Instagram has over 67,202 likes and 74,7,000 views on the platform.