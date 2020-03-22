Under coronavirus quarantine, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend quality time together

New Delhi: Busy stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together and practising self-isolation in wake of coronavirus outbreak. Their social media timelines has photos and videos of what the star couple is busy doing and the newest entry is a picture of Priyanka and Nick cuddling up. On Saturday night, Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture and simply captioned it by using two black hearts. The picture shows her sleeping on Nick’s lap and he looks adorably at her. Their pet dog Gino also shares the frame.

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

Isn’t it romantic?

Earlier, both Priyanka and Nick interacted with their fans via social media and urged everyone to take care of themselves and their families during the pandemic.

Priyanka and Nick are on Day 11 of self-isolation. They are taking all the recommended precautions to combat the spread of the virus. “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not,” she said in a video posted earlier.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress also expressed the importance of only relying on authentic information about the highly contagious disease.

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

