Under self-isolation, Malaika Arora shows us what’s keeping her busy at home - See pics

New Delhi: Want to avoid boredom during the quarantine break? Just do what Malaika Arora is right now busy doing. Yes, Malaika has found out a way to keep herself occupied and we think it’s one of the best things to do. She is in the kitchen making some besan ladoos right from scratch and said she thinks these are the perks of staying at home. The diva of Bollywood has shared a step-by-step guide of preparing the besan ladoos and thanked a friend for sharing the recipe with her.

Take a look at how Malaika prepared the ladoos:

Meanwhile, Malaika is also busy doing the household chores during the lockdown and also, is catching up on her workout sessions (of course).

“Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of staying at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe,” she captioned a set of pictures which show what’s keeping her busy.

Some days ago, Malaika also prepared Malabari veg stew, a recipe she got from her mother Joyce Arora. In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, she wrote, “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self-isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'.”

Here’s a sneak peek:

India is under complete lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill.