Unforgettable Homecoming: Global Music Icon King Enthrals Fans In Delhi

New Delhi: Truly a night to remember, not only for King’s countless fans but also for the global music artist himself, King’s Delhi concert was nothing short of spectacular. As part of his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, the event took place at the Gurugram Backyard Sports Club where the singer-rapper set the stage ablaze with his smashing performance. A heartwarming homecoming for the singer who hails from the capital city, King connected with his fans beyond the boundaries of the stage and poured his heart out amidst his musical acts.

During the concert, the musician shared a heartfelt moment with his fans, revealing that he was wearing a pair of denim he last wore two years ago at his previous Delhi concert, reflecting his emotional connection with the city and the memories associated with the outfit. Winning hearts with his electrifying performance, King sang his blockbuster romantic ballad ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ twice upon the request of the audience along with his other super-hit numbers including ‘Aafat’, ‘Ghumshudaa’, ‘Sarkaare’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ amongst more. Calling his Delhi concert a dream come true, he expressed his gratitude to everyone present, for showering their unconditional love and support to him in this incredible journey.

Right from the energy, vibe and mood, King’s super-packed Delhi concert opened with his song ‘Crown’ from the ‘New Life’ album and was later labelled as the ‘Crowning of King’ owing to its massive success. A true gentleman, King had audiences in tears as he paid tribute to strong independent women through his songs. Unaffected by the drizzle of rain during the concert, the musician took a moment to thank his fans who made Arpan Kumar Chandel (his original name) — the music sensation KING, further calling them his guiding force. Busy creating his own musical empire, King’s magnum opus concert is a testament to his meteoric rise.

Sharing a glimpse of the unforgettable night, King posted a video on his social media handle saying, “I saw a dream and when I told my Delhi family about it, we ended up making history!”

Before Delhi, the global music artist witnessed packed shows in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Kolkata, which continue to remain a memorable experience both for the singer and his millions of fans out there. Up next in his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, King is headed to The City of Nawabs — Lucknow, where his concert is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023.