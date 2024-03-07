New Delhi: In Mumbai, on March 6, actors Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and Boman Irani, along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, showcased their dance moves to the popular 'Naatu Naatu' song at the inaugural day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The enthusiasm for the song continues, as captured by Mumbai-based photographers who documented the lively performances during the opening ceremony. Ram Charan led the way, encouraging Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, and Suriya to join in the dance to 'Naatu Naatu'.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also participated, with Abhishek Bachchan in attendance at the match. The ISPL, India's innovative tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, is set to take place at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai. The league features teams owned by Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Suriya (Chennai team), and Sachin Tendulkar (Team Master's XI).

The cricketing extravaganza kicked off with a special 'Exhibition Match' between Sachin Tendulkar's Master XI and Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI. The excitement continues with the tournament opener between Srinagar Ke Veer and Majhi Mumbai scheduled for 7:30 PM. The ISPL, running from March 6 to March 15, 2024, introduces a revolutionary T10 format with 10 overs per inning and a unique toss ritual called the 'Tip-Top Toss'.

Six competitive teams - Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bangalore Strikers, and Srinagar Ke Veer - will vie for the prestigious ISPL Championship title. The tournament incorporates innovative rules, including the provision for 9-Street Runs, where a ball hitting the fence and reaching the audience results in nine runs for the team and the batsman's individual score. These rules aim to ensure fair play and an exhilarating cricketing experience throughout the ISPL season.