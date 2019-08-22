Unseen pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding in Mumbai

New Delhi: First, let us thank designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for sharing with us some never-seen pictures of our favourite celebrities on the completion of 33 years of their designer label.

After treating us to lovely pictures from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have given us a sneak-peek into their son Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities.

The first post is from Aishwarya and Abhishek' sangeet, where he wore a blue silver brocade short sherwani while she opted for an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set. The post also has a picture of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan dancing in the sangeet.

Divulging details about the couple's costumes, the designer duo wrote, "Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts," it added.

The second post on their timeline is from the pre-wedding festivities. It gave a glimpse of what the groom and the other picture features Jaya Bachchan performing the rituals before the baaraat.

And, the latest post has a picture of Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan dancing in the baaraat while the other features the father-daughter duo with Jaya Bachchan.

"2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme," the post read.

"The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli, as well as resham, lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette," it added.

Such lovely pictures!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhaya in November 2011.