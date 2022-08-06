NewsLifestylePeople
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fans in delight after an old video of him displaying his amazing dancing skill to a famous Punjabi song surfaced on the internet. The 56-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his next film Dunki, was seen dancing to Pav Dharia's popular song Na Ja, which was released in 2017. The video is surely a treat for his fans. 

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fans in delight after an old video of him displaying his amazing dancing skill to a famous Punjabi song surfaced on the internet. The 56-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his next film Dunki, was seen dancing to Pav Dharia's popular song Na Ja, which was released in 2017. The video is surely a treat for his fans. 

Shah Rukh, who is in all-black attire, is seen shaking his legs to the song. A fan tweeted, "He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable and free to be himself. Thank you for posting this."

Another fan wrote, "Lightens up even during the most stressful times. That's the power of King."

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with the shooting of his movie 'Dunki' which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. After wrapping up a schedule in London, the superstar came back to Mumbai recently and surprised one and all. He was last seen in 2018 released 'Zero', which didn't perform well at the Box Office. The King Khan is all set to return to the big screen with several back-to-back releases.

While 'Pathaan', also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled for release on January 25 2023, 'Jawan' will hit the big screens in June 2023. 'Dunki' is scheduled for a release during Christmas 2023. With 'Dunki', the actor will be marking his debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh Khan will be also be seen in special appearances in 'Brahmastra', 'Tiger 3' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

 

 

 

