Uorfi Javed Admits Using Fillers And Botox Since She Was 18, Clarifies 'Face Swollen Due To Allergies'

Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has clarified that she has not gone overboard with her fillers and that she has major allergies, leaving her face swollen most of the time.

Uorfi took to Instagram and shared a closeup of her "swollen" face.

For the caption, she wrote: "I’ve been getting so many remarks with my face that I’ve gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies, my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen."

She said that she is 'always in extreme discomfort' and added that her immunotherapy is ongoing.

“Fillers nahi hai guys , allergies hai. Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face,” she said.

Uorfi said that she has not done anything apart from her "usual fillers and Botox".

"Just know I’m going through one of those bad allergy days, I’ve not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I’ve been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don’t advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on," she said.

In other news, Uorfi is seen as the mischief maker in the youth-based reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5', which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.