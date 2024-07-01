Uorfi Javed Faces Backlash For Using Cuss Word In THIS Viral Video, Netizens React

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed is back and this time again the fashion influencer is facing backlash. Surprisingly it’s not due to her outfit but because of the cuss words she used in her viral video. Uorfi often faces trolling and criticism on social media due to her bold and unconventional fashion choices.

Uorfi shared the video a few hours ago where she is seen enacting a dialogue and trying to memorise the names of the vegetables that she has to purchase from the vendor, but ends up telling him the cuss word. The cuss word didn’t go down well with the social media users and they are strongly lashing out at Uorfi for the same. After the video went viral on social media, many questioned Uorfi for sharing this distasteful meme and called her names for using the cuss word shared by her on her Instagram page.

Watch the video of Uorfi Javed facing massive backlash or using a cuss word in the video.

Uorfi Javed was seen wearing a black tee along with shorts, and many even expressed their shock at seeing her wear an appropriate outfit. Uorfi is one of the most talked about celebrities in the town and slowly she managed to make her mark. She gained prominence through her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT.

Known for her bold fashion choices and strong social media presence, Urfi often makes headlines for her unique style and outspoken personality. Despite the trolling, Uorfi continues to embrace her style and remains unapologetic, advocating for self-expression and individuality.