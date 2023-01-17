topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
UORFI JAVED

Urfi Javed inspired Miss Thailand's outfit at Miss Universe 2022? Fans draw comparison

On January 15, the winner of 'Miss Universe 2022' was disclosed. This time, American R Bonnie Gabriel has taken home the title of 'Miss Universe.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On January 15, the winner of 'Miss Universe 2022' was disclosed. This time, American R Bonnie Gabriel has taken home the title of 'Miss Universe.'
  • India was represented by Divita Rai, this event drew in a total of 84 participants.

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed inspired Miss Thailand's outfit at Miss Universe 2022? Fans draw comparison

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed makes heads turn with her bold outfits. She has a fan following of millions and every post shared by the starlet takes over the internet. She gets appreciated as well as trolled for her quirky outfit ideas but this time, netizens are sure that Uorfi inspired the outfit of Miss Thailand Anna Angham at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

On January 15, the winner of 'Miss Universe 2022' was disclosed. This time, American R Bonnie Gabriel has taken home the title of 'Miss Universe.' India was represented by Divita Rai, this event drew in a total of 84 participants.

During the pageant, Miss Thailand Anna Suengam Aim wore an attire made from Cold drink can caps, something which Urfi Javed did last year. Her outfit has drawn a major comparison with Uorfi's outfit. Netizens are very sure that the outfit of Miss Thailand was inspired by their own Uorfi Javed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Sharing the pictures, Anna wrote, "This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty."

Recently, BJP leader Chitra Wagh said that Urfi should be arrested for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.' After a heated exchange of words in the form of statements given to the media, Uorfi lodged a complaint against Chitra, citing criminal intimidation.

Live Tv

Uorfi JavedMiss Universe 2022Miss Thailand Anna AnghamAnna Angham InstagramUorfi Javed cold drink cap outfit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?