Urfi Javed inspired Miss Thailand's outfit at Miss Universe 2022? Fans draw comparison

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed makes heads turn with her bold outfits. She has a fan following of millions and every post shared by the starlet takes over the internet. She gets appreciated as well as trolled for her quirky outfit ideas but this time, netizens are sure that Uorfi inspired the outfit of Miss Thailand Anna Angham at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

On January 15, the winner of 'Miss Universe 2022' was disclosed. This time, American R Bonnie Gabriel has taken home the title of 'Miss Universe.' India was represented by Divita Rai, this event drew in a total of 84 participants.

During the pageant, Miss Thailand Anna Suengam Aim wore an attire made from Cold drink can caps, something which Urfi Javed did last year. Her outfit has drawn a major comparison with Uorfi's outfit. Netizens are very sure that the outfit of Miss Thailand was inspired by their own Uorfi Javed.

Sharing the pictures, Anna wrote, "This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty."

Recently, BJP leader Chitra Wagh said that Urfi should be arrested for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.' After a heated exchange of words in the form of statements given to the media, Uorfi lodged a complaint against Chitra, citing criminal intimidation.