Uorfi Javed Styles Lizard Accessories With Bold Black Outfit, Poses With Starkids' BFF Orry - Pics

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets popped a lot. Last night, she was seen slaying a bold black outfit while she posed with Bollywood's best friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

In the viral pictures and videos, Uorfi can be seen slaying a bold outfit that she paired with a pair of lizard accessories. She opted for glam makeup and retro theme hairstyle for the night. Also, she was seen posing with Orry as he arrived for the event almost at the same time as her.

Uorfi's outfit is yet again a big topic of discussion as it is bold enough for the netizens and sassy enough for her fans. The lizard neckpiece seems to be holding it all together and the starlet as usual rocked her appearance with her bold expressions.

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. Many Bollywood celebs have talked about her outfits and recently, the Diva Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy.'

In a recent interview, Kareena was asked if she would ever think of rocking one of Uorfi Javed's outfits, to this, she replied to Zoom Digital, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off"

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.