Uorfi Javed turns showstopper, walks the ramp in STUNNING sequence gown- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one of the top internet sensations in the industry today. She often turn heads with her bombarding pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she walked the ramp as a showstopper and her look has taken over the internet.

Fashion icon Uorfi Javed grabbed eyeballs as she turned as a showstopper for celebrity designer Arshi Singhal's handpicked collections for luxury wedding dresses.

Uorfi Javed donned a stunning gown with elaborate and beautiful sequin embellishments all around. The great feature of the outfit is that it glows like a princess' robe on the body.

The collection included ball gown flares in a variety of bright and fashionable colors. The silhouettes are all distinctive and body-flattering for everyone. Keeping in mind the bridesmaids, Arshi also designed some modern embroidery with western silhouettes and draped sarees. This series is all about engagements, bridesmaids get together and cocktails, and other rituals during the wedding season. These are ideal for any wedding in the family or of friends. The designs were curated to reflect the modern era's need for ease, where people want to just slide inside the outfit instantly. The collection is curated with one-of-a-kind handwork and colors that appeal to everyone.

Talking about her collection, Arshi Singhal shares, "A wedding is the most anticipated event in a person's life. It is not just a celebration of two people, but also of our craft. My collections are rich with Indo-Western designs that are suitable for any occasion."

Her Designs are worn by popular celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Nikita Dutta, Disha Parmar, Amyra Dastur, Erica J Fernandes, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed to name a few.