trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700363
NewsLifestylePeople
UORFI JAVED

Uorfi Javed Unveils The True Reason Behind Her New Instagram Account

Clarifying the situation, she revealed that some technical issues cropped and seeking for solutions, she publicly expresses her desire to deactivate the account. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uorfi Javed Unveils The True Reason Behind Her New Instagram Account Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, an iconic figure in the fashion world, recently announced that she wants to deactivate her Instagram account, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind this unexpected departure from the popular social media platform.

Today from her Insta handle she posted about the issue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Clarifying the situation, she revealed that some technical issues cropped and seeking for solutions, she publicly expresses her desire to deactivate the account. Therefore, she reached out to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, for intervention. 

Her recent post on Instagram, characterized by a blend of gratitude and mystery, ignited speculation and discussions among her millions of followers. 

The announcement triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, sadness, and excitement for her new account. 

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament