Uorfi Javed Unveils The True Reason Behind Her New Instagram Account

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, an iconic figure in the fashion world, recently announced that she wants to deactivate her Instagram account, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind this unexpected departure from the popular social media platform.

Today from her Insta handle she posted about the issue.

Clarifying the situation, she revealed that some technical issues cropped and seeking for solutions, she publicly expresses her desire to deactivate the account. Therefore, she reached out to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, for intervention.

Her recent post on Instagram, characterized by a blend of gratitude and mystery, ignited speculation and discussions among her millions of followers.

The announcement triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, sadness, and excitement for her new account.