Urfi Javed's Latest Cryptic Post Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder If She's Getting Married

New Delhi: Expect Uorfi Javed to surprise you in the most bizarre ways. Be it her out-of-box and quirky DIY outfits, bold statements or even social media posts. The Bigg Boss OTT star has done it again. This time she took to Twitter and dropped a cryptic post reading: 'He Said Yes' with a bouquet of flowers placed next to the note. And guess what? Netizens flooded her timeline.

Uorfi Javed's viral post, many believe, hints at a wedding or a relationship confirmation. Well, netizens sure had a lot to speculate. One person wrote: Acha hai bichare ko urfi ka kapdo par paise nahi kharch karna padhegaUrfi ji jaisi biwi kismat walo ko milti hai. Another user commented: Kon hain jiski itni himat jisne apko Haan ki @uorfi_ ji apka dil bhot saaf hain lekin jab ap fashion asie krte hi wo Acha ni lagta bus jab aap pure cloth mein hote bhot hi sunder lagte ho kuch pics hain apki suits mein lehnga mein awsam lag rhe ho

A few days back, Uorfi shared a video on social media wearing a bralette made out of kiwis and she paired it with black trousers. Well, by now everyone knows Urfi can do anything.

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.