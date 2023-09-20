trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664649
UP Court Summons Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aliya In Molestation Case

Judge of the POCSO court, Ritesh Sachdeva on Tuesday asked complainant Aliya Siddiqui to appear before the court for a reply after police filed a final report in the case against all accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source: IANS
UP Court Summons Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aliya In Molestation Case Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has issued a notice to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aliya Siddiqui asking her to appear in the court on October 7 in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and his family.

Judge of the POCSO court, Ritesh Sachdeva on Tuesday asked complainant Aliya Siddiqui to appear before the court for a reply after police filed a final report in the case against all accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan said that police have given a clean chit to all five accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the molestation case.

According to the prosecution, Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai by Aliya and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.

After investigation, police have given a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunisa, his brothers Fezuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin in the case. 

