Mumbai: Actress and comedian Upasana Singh, who was once an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently shared the real reason behind her departure from the show. Addressing rumours and assumptions, she revealed that her exit was due to creative dissatisfaction and contractual challenges, which made her role less fulfilling over time.



In an interview, with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana reflected on her two-and-a-half-year journey on the show, which was immensely successful during her tenure. However, over time, she felt her role became stagnant. “For two and a half years, our show was always on top. But then came a time when I had nothing left to do. I told this to Kapil as well. We share a very good bond, and there was no fight as people assumed,” she clarified.

She expressed her concerns directly to Kapil Sharma, saying, “Kapil, the roles aren’t the same anymore; I don’t enjoy them as I used to. Please pay some attention to my character.”

Upasana further revealed her frustration with the show’s editing process. “They would cut my punchlines. Places where I knew the audience would laugh, I’d see those lines were removed. It felt like torture. Ali Asgar faced the same issue. We were not creatively satisfied.”

Apart from creative dissatisfaction, contractual obligations also played a role in her exit. Upasana explained that her contract was with the channel and not with Kapil’s team. When the show shifted to a different channel, she was unable to continue with them.

“There was tension between the teams, and I didn’t feel comfortable. When I joined another show with Krushna Abhishek, I had to stay until my contract ended,” she shared.



Despite the challenges, there was no animosity between Upasana and Kapil Sharma. Kapil later invited her to return to the show, but by then, Upasana had moved on. “I had started producing two Punjabi films, and Kapil even gave voiceovers for them. But I wasn’t satisfied,” she said, emphasising her decision to focus on other projects.