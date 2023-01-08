Urfi Javed adds gorgeous twist to her desi avatar, stuns in a backless baby-pink suit: Watch

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed makes headlines almost every day. She has a unique sense of styling that takes over the internet. Today, the starlet was papped at the airport in a baby-pink suit but, there's a twist.

Urfi looked absolutely gorgeous in the ethnic attire, she even added the Urfi effect to the outfit as it was a backless suit. There were doris in the back till her waist and the starlet looked absolutely stunning while she posed for the shutterbugs.

Yesterday, Urfi bumped into popular lyricist Javed Akhtar and shared a picture from their meeting. Joking about meeting her 'grandfather', the actress wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe."

Urfi Javed gained fame after her appearance on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. However, she was the first contestant to be evicted from the show.

She often grabs the limelight by walking on the streets and posing for the cameras in revealing outfits. Lately, several complaints have been registered against Urfi for her bold choice of dressing.