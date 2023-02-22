New Delhi: Social media sensation Urfi Javed recently faced an incident while she was in the capital and traveling from Uber cabs. Taking to her social media she has openly shared her uncomfortable situation and it has taken over the internet.

On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram and revealed that her cab driver showed up 'completely drunk' after he disappeared with her luggage. According to the information shared by Urfi, she hired a Uber for a span of six hours on her way to the airport. She halted to have lunch, meanwhile, the cab driver disappeared with her luggage, when she called him back he refused. After one of her male friends interfered, he finally came back after hours but was completely drunk.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Urfi wrote, 'Uber India please do something for the safety of us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.'

Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India pic.twitter.com/KhaT05rsMQ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 21, 2023

Sharing the screenshot of her Uber ride information as proof, she tweeted, 'Had the worst experience with Uber in Delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours, and on my way to the airport stopped to have lunch, and the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend, the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour.'

Uber immediately addressed her complaint stating that her issue was escalated to the concerned department. 'We've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest,' said the company.

Uber also highlighted that they have a zero-tolerance policy against the use of drugs and alcohol to ensure the safety of all riders.

Earlier, Urfi was spotted calling out onlookers for recording her video in secrecy. 'I asked you to not film a video,' Uorfi can be heard yelling in the video.

The security person confirms that there was a video of her on the man's mobile and Urfi asked for it to be deleted.

She started her career with TV shows including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.' She became a household name after she participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT.' She recently also featured as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the dating reality TV show 'Splitsvilla.'