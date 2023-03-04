Urfi Javed Asks Arjun Kapoor For Photo At Launch Event, His Reaction Goes Viral On Internet, Check Out

NEW DELHI: Love her or hate her, but you seriously can't ignore her. Actor, model and Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed has been making waves on the internet with her unorthodox and sizzling appearances. The Bigg Boss OTT star started off as a television actress followed by DIY expert on social media, something which she still is doing. She continues to surprise and more often shock netizens with her bold and brazen fashion choices.

Urfi recently attended the store launch of Gaurav Gupta in Mumbai and the girl surprised everyone once again with her stylish outing. She opted for a strapless silver bralette and paired it with a low-waist dhoti-style long skirt. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, and she completed her look with high heels and a Hollywood-style wet hairdo.

Urfi also had a fan moment when she bumped into actor and Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor at the event. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was fan-struck upon meeting Arjun, who looked dapper in a black suit and trousers under a white shirt. He also rocked black leather shoes and brown-tinted sunglasses to add more punch to his look.

As the paparazzi requested both of them to pose together, Urfi can be heard asking Arjun Kapoor, "Do you mind?". To this, Arjun responded saying, "No, Not at all!".

Meanwhile, netizens were pleasantly surprised to see Urfi in a different attire this time.

One of them wrote, "She is actually looking lovely here!!"

Another comment joked, "Her next dress will be styled around Arjun’s hairstyle!"

Other celebrities from the tinsel town who were papped at Gaurav Gupta's store launch were Pooja Hegde and Mandira Bedi.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

As for Arjun Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the film 'Kuttey'. He will next be seen in 'The Lady Killer' with Bhumi Pednekar and 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.