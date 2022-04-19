हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed bizarre fashion continues, actress wears two pants; netizens react: PICS

"Kuch bhi matlab kuch bhi," writes a social media user on Urfi's latest look.

Urfi Javed bizarre fashion continues, actress wears two pants; netizens react: PICS

Mumbai: Each time Urfi Javed is spotted by the paparazzi, her outfit becomes the talk of the town. She recently grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out wearing a backless top with two pairs of pants.Several pictures and videos have surfaced online in which Urfi is seen flaunting her new look.

Basically, she teamed up her green bralette top with two brown coloured pants - one that she is wearing and the other pinned diagonally with her other pair of pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

While some appreciated Urfi for her bold fashion statement, there's a section of social media users who trolled her for sporting two pants.

"When you can't decide which size fits you better.. So why not take them both," a Twitter user commented. "When you get two trousers in buy 1 get 2 offer," another one wrote. "Kuch bhi matlab kuch bhi. Zyada kapde pehney ke chakkar mein pant ke upar pant pehn li," an Instagram user quipped.

After making her appearance in two pants, Urfi took to Instagram and surprised netizens by skipping a rope in a saree.

She shared a clip, in which she is seen wearing a floral print saree and then all of sudden she started skipping a rope while she had her high heels on.

"Ok can skip in saree and heels !! Beat that," Urfi captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint on `Bigg Boss OTT`, and ever since she has been making headlines for her peculiar fashion sense.

