New Delhi: The controversial Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre and out-of-box costumes. She dresses up in the weirdest outfits that are bound to get a reaction from passersby or readers online, for obvious reasons. But she recently had a low moment due to constant trolling on social media.

URFI JAVED SLAMS PORTAL:

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and wrote: "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter! Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not."

She basically called out an entertainment portal alleging that they 'constantly make fun' of her. She shared a screenshot of the portal's recent social media post where they have compared Urfi's safety pin dress and Olivia Rodrigo's dress. She put it up on her Instagram story: "You guys are shi*! These guys have constantly been making fun of me, writing bad shi* but look at the caption at their own influencers, telling them what fashion queens they are! but it's ok you can keep using my name for engagement!."

URFI JAVED'S DARK PAST:

The Bigg Boss OTT fame star recently opened up on her dark past. In her latest interaction with RJ Anmol & Amrita Arora’s channel Couple Of Things, Urfi made an explosive revelation about the time when she was all of 15 and found herself on a porn site.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.