Urfi Javed brutally trolled for bold see-through net outfit, shocked fans call it 'mosquito net'

NEW DELHI: Love it, hate it but you can't ignore it. The statement fits perfectly for social media influencer and actor-model Urfi Javed who has been making waves on the internet for her bizarre fashion choices. She has been noticed by several top celebrities including A-list actors and even authors for her bold choice of clothing. Urfi recently appeared on the streets of Mumbai in a see-through sheer green outfit, leaving viewers shocked.

The internet sensation completed her look with a heavy neckpiece and beige footwear and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at her latest appearance below:

Although Urfi Javed had a small journey on television, her appearance on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year brought her massive attention. After her exit from the show, Urfi has been managing to stay in the news for her bold risque sartorial choices. She often gets massively trolled for her fashion sense, but the influencer remains undeterred and leaves her fans stunned with her bold outings now and then.

Recently, she was seen again ditching her clothes and covering her assets with red tape. The video showed her lying on the floor while gazing and winking into the camera.

Urfi Javed was recently in news for taking on author Chetan Bhagat for his 'distracting youth' comment he passed at her at a literary event. The famous author implied that Urfi's photos distract the nation's youth as he stated, "Humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh raha hai..." Following this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame slammed him for targetting her and took at a sharp jibe at him, who was once accused during India's MeToo movement.

She shared leaked WhatsApp chats that had surfaced online at that time and lambasted Chetan.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.