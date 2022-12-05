Urfi Javed bumps into man outside lift, stuns fans in black strap outfit covering her modesty

NEW DELHI: Actress-model and internet sensation Urfi Javed is known to take the internet by storm with her bizarre outfit. Her love for bold, wierd and risque fashion choices is known to all. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was on Monday papped on the street of Mumbai and she was seen indulging in a fun banter with paparazzi.

Urfi once again left everyone stunned with her dressing. She was seen in a black strap outfit that covered just her modesty and a black transparent skirt. The actress was about to get inside a lift when she bumped into a man. The actress told the paps that the man she bumped into has a good fortune.

Netizens as always criticised her for her dressing sense and going overboard. While one of the social media users commented, "Look at her clothes ye konsa fashion hai…very shameful," another commented, "Too much,,,."

In another video, Urfi is seen accidentally bumping into another fan while he took selfie.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been a target of trolls for her out-of-the-box style quotient. Recently, she was seen ditching her clothes once again and covering her assets with nothing but red tape. The video showed her lying on the floor while gazing and winking into the camera.

Urfi Javed was recently in news for taking on author Chetan Bhagat for his 'distracting youth' comment he passed at her at a literary event. The famous author implied that Urfi's photos are distracting the youth of the nation as he stated, "Humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai..." Following this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame slammed him for targetting her and took at a sharp jibe at him, who was once accused during India's MeToo movement.

She shared leaked WhatsApp chats that had surfaced online at that time and lambasted Chetan.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.