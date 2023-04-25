Urfi Javed Claims She Was Denied Entry At A Restaurant Over Her Fashions Choices, Asks Zomato To ‘Look Into It’

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Recently, Urfi took to social media and shared that she was denied entry at a restaurant in Mumbai because of her clothing style.

The diva also said that it is unfair to treat her differently if they don’t agree with her fashion choices. She even tagged food-delivery platform Zomato. “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It's okay if you don't agree with my fashion choices. It's NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don't give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @Zomato #mumbai,” she posted on her Instagram story.

Here's a look at some of her DIY outfits

However, it's not new for Urfi Javed to run into controversies. A lot of times earlier also, the actress has been embroiled in trouble due to her fashion choices. Sometime back, Urfi had an ugly spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh who accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai” and also filed a police complaint against her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed also participated in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’. She also featured on the cover of The Dirty Magazine in which she spoke about her struggles in Mumbai.