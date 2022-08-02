New Delhi: The OTT heroine, Urfi Javed is truly OTT (over the top) with her bold fashion choices. Every day she manages to shock and stun the viewers with her brazen sartorial picks and DIY videos.

This time she took it up a notch by posing in practically nothing but just a green coloured rope. She can be seen covering her modesty with her hands in the video. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many.

WATCH URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO:

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

Recently, during his appearance on 'Koffee With Karan 7', Ranveer Singh was all praises for Urfi and her style, calling her 'a fashion icon'.