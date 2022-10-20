Urfi Javed slams Jaya Bachchan telling pap 'hope you double and fall; says 'Please let's not be like her...'

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, the OTT fame star who is known not just for her 'over-the-top' styling but also opinions. She reacted to a recent viral video of veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan where she along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen walking together and the former can be seen telling someone, "Serves you right… I hope you double and fall."

Urfi shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote: Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.

In the next story, Urfi stated how speaking her mind can be a problem for her workwise. "Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe!"

Paps love clicking her pictures and her appearances be it on the red carpet or off it are worth a dekko.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.