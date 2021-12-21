Urfi Javed did it again, steps out in quirky wear, fans call her ‘Chhoti Kylie’ – Watch!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again stumped her social media followers with her experimental sense of fashion. The TV actress, in a recent Instagram post, had donned a grey cut sleeves coat along with shorts. She completed her look with a braid folded with grey ribbon all around it.

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media account.

Although the actress looked gorgeous in the nuanced outfit, few of the netizens criticized her dressing sense while others compared her with Kylie Jenner and went on calling her ‘Chhoti Kylie’. However, Urfi is no stranger to mean comments about her outfit and took them in her stride.

For the unversed, Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Most recently, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. She was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.