New Delhi: The controversial starlet Urfi Javed is now synonymous with the word bizarre fashion. Her out-of-box ideas and DIY outfit experiments have hogged all the attention and made her a famous name on social media. Paps love clicking her and her appearances be it on the red carpet or off it are worth a dekko.

Recently, at a song launch event, Urfi seemed a little upset with the paps and media on duty. A video of her lashing out at the waiting paps has gone viral. She can be seen showing them an audio recording of some media person who commented 'Aaj Dhang ke kapde pehne hai'. A visibly angry Urfi asks who this person is.

Watch Urfi Javed's viral video:

For the unversed, this audio recording is reportedly from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event where Urfi was also present.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.