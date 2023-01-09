Urfi Javed dons full-length gown for her first ever ramp walk, shocked netizens say, ‘Yeh sardi ka asar hai jo kapde pehnne pade’

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of bandages to covering her modesty with cellphones and champagne glasses, she has done it all. Now the actress shared a video of her first ramp walk which she did for designer Arshi Singhal. Urfi was seen wearing a full-length sequence gown and looked really beautiful in the outfit.

However, netizens were quite surprised to see her video in gown as the actress is not used to wear such clothes. “miracle,” commented one fan with laughter emojis. “You look beautiful in such type of dresses,” commented another fan. “Aaj dhang ka kapda pahni hai,” added a third user.

Some fans also took hilarious jibe at her outfit. “Bhot bhari bhari lg rha hoga sayad,” commented one fan. “OMG urfi Full kapdo me,” added another user. “Ye sardi ka asar he jo kapde pehnne pad rahe he,” another user wrote.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, recently, Urfi hit back at BJP leader and the party`s Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president, Chitra Kishor Wagh over a police complaint where she accused her of vulgarity. The social media personality took to Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

"I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi wrote on her Instagram stories.

See her old videos

On the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.