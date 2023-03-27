Urfi Javed Dons Most Daring Outfit On Red Carpet, Poses In Rib Cage-Inspired Top

New Delhi: Internet sensation and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is once again here to surprise her fans with her most bizarre outing. The actor and social media star recently attended an event in Mumbai and as expected, stole the limelight with her DIY outfit. Urfi became the talk of the town once again as she arrived dressed in a purple risque top that was probably inspired by the human rib cage and a pair of baggy low-waist pants in beige colour.



She posed at the event alongside Bollywood diva Sunny Leone. Sharing her video from the event, celeb photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, ""Uff Urfi. A total mix of fashion and biology we see!! Rib cage or an outfit!!! Urfi Javed never fails to bring the best if unique fashion styles!!" The video left viewers gasping for a breath as it was definately her boldest and most-bizarre look so far. It is to be noted that Urfi won Fashionista of the year award at the event.

Just a few days back, Urfi had dropped a video where she was wearing a top made out of kiwis, leaving her fans in disbelief.

She was recently seen wearing a broken heart-inspired top and suffered an oops moment as she shared a video of her look.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. She was last seen in reality show 'Splitsvilla 4'.

