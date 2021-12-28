हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed drops hot pics in a saree, says 'am sick, have to spend New Year's in bed'!

From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi Javed has done it all in her posts online. 

Urfi Javed drops hot pics in a saree, says &#039;am sick, have to spend New Year&#039;s in bed&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her risque and bold looks. She doesn't really shy away from making heads turn in a jaw-dropping outfit. She recently took to her Instagram and dropped her hot pics in a saree. 

Wearing a saree and flaunting her desi look, Urfi wrote: So sick right now! might have to spend my New Years in bed ! But anyways that’s what I actually wanted! Outfit @gulaab.baari x @rimadidthat
Jewellery @craftsvalley777 Hair make up meeeee  @rk_fotografo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Fans drooled over her sensational sizzling look and dropped comments on the timeline. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. 

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 

