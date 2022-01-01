हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
urfi javed trolled

Urfi Javed flaunts her lovebites, shows off bareback in THESE viral pics!

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and shared pictures of her bareback revealing who gave those lovebite looking bruise marks. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The controversial star Urfi Javed sure knows how to make headlines and hog attention. This time the starlet managed to draw the attention of netizens by flaunting her lovebites. Well, before your jump the gun, find out who gave her that?

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and shared pictures of her bareback revealing who gave those lovebite looking bruise marks. She wore a racerback orange top and bottoms. She captioned: “The lovebites were given by a chair, can you believe that?” 

Yes, those are actually marks from the chair and not any love bite, so relax folks!

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal. 

 

