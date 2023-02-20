Urfi Javed Goes Bold Again, Raises Hotness Levels in Light Blue Lingerie Set- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now in the latest video, Urfi wore a see blue coloured see-through lingerie set and flaunted her hot and sexy avatar. “Woke up like this..,” she captioned the post.

However, Urfi got trolled by the netizens yet again for her style of clothing. “Why do you stoop to such levels ... There are people who despite of other things respect your fashion sense and you. Then why stoop to.these levels,” a user commented. “Ye pagal ho chuki hai,” added another user.

Recently, Urfi Javed had a spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh after the latter filed a police complaint against her for promoting nudity. However, Urfi hit back at her saying that she is ready to go to jail if she is right. "I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time-to-time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.