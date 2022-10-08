Urfi Javed goes braless again, covers her modesty with giant sea shells: WATCH

NEW DELHI: Model, television actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed is currently holidaying in Goa. The 25-year-old doesn't think twice before showing her body to the cameras. She knows how to pull off attention from all over for her bold, bizarre and out-of-box dressing. On Saturday, she dropped her bold video as she bared it all in a new topless look.

Taking to Instagram, Urfi, who has now changed her name to Uorfi, shared a new video where she can be seen sitting on a couch clad in a peach tiny bottom. She can be seen covering her breasts with two big sea shells. She styled her look with subtle makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. She was seen happily posing with the sea shells as she sat cross-legged under a huge palm tree.

URFI JAVED GOES TOPLESS AGAIN, BARES IT ALL IN NEW POST: WATCH

The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense. Earlier, she had shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many.

Urfi recently slammed the makers of Bigg Boss after they roped in filmmaker Sajid Khan, one of the accused in the MeToo Movement, as one of the contestants on the show. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Big boss why would you do that ? When you support sexual predators , you're actually telling them that it's ok what we they've done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it !"

"Stop working with sexual predators !!! It's not controversial , it's just disgraceful! Sajid khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling ? So you don't really have to worry cause even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show on India !! Controversy k Iiye aap har cheez thode support karenge ! #colors stop supporting sexual predators," she said.