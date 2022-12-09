topStoriesenglish
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed goes nude again, covers her modesty with bicycle chain- WATCH

Urfi is very active on social media and her unique outfit ideas keep her in the news almost every day.

Dec 09, 2022
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla. She constantly makes headlines due to her explosive and wild style. Many videos of the starlet from the show also go viral and take over the internet.

Urfi is also very active on social media and her unique outfit ideas keep her in the news almost every day. She often creates a ruckus with her dressing sense and often gets trolled for it too. Today, again Urfi has taken the internet by storm with her explosive new outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the latest video, Urfi has made the cycle chain into her dress. Urfi can be seen first riding a bicycle, then suddenly the chain of her bicycle breaks and becomes her outfit. Urfi, again wore no clothes and only covered her body with a cycle chain. 

Taking the video to Instagram, Urfi wrote in the caption, "Cycle ki chain !! Even I could’ve never thought dress from this ! This wasn’t my idea tho , a friend just jokingly said isne toh cycle ki chain ki dress bana di - I was waiting I never did that but may be I can"

Netizens have flooded the comment section as usual with trolls. Commenting on this, a user wrote, 'Even God must be regretting thinking that he has created this woman.' Another one wrote, 'Urfi has stolen my cycle chain.' While one writes, 'Why is he wearing this too?'

